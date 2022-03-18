DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police investigators have charged a man in connection with four armed home invasions that have been reported in the past year on McQueen Drive and Campus Walk Avenue.

The man, 25-year-old Jaquan Marquise Smith, was arrested Friday and placed under a $1,000,000 bond, according to a Durham police press release.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases, police said.

Smith is charged with the following incidents:

June 4, 2021 – A man pushed a female resident into her apartment at gunpoint and forced her to lie on the floor. The man ransacked the apartment and took cash and jewelry.

November 28, 2021 – Three males approached the victims from behind as they were entering an apartment and robbed them at gunpoint of phones and electronic devices.

February 6, 2022 – Two males approached the victims from behind as they were entering an apartment and robbed them at gunpoint of phones, money and electronic devices. One victim’s vehicle was stolen.

March 2, 2022 – Two males forced a resident into his apartment and robbed him at gunpoint. A second resident was also robbed when he came home a short time later.

Smith has been charged with:

nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

nine counts of kidnapping

one count of accessing computers

three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and

four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Further charges are pending and police say other suspects have not been identified at this time.

Have information on these incidents?

Anyone with information on the identity of the other suspects or any of these home invasions is asked to call Investigator Robinson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.