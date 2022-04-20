DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man caught assaulting a Durham store clerk was shot six times by police officers, according to a death investigation report.

The report on Jan. 12 said Charles Piquet, 51, entered a Circle K in the early morning hours, broke a bottle of wine, and began to cut his neck claiming he was going to commit suicide.

Police then said 31-year-old Camara Turner, the gas station’s clerk, called 911 to report the attempted suicide.

The death report said Piquet locked the front door to the store and began to assault Turner with the glass he’d used on himself.

When officers arrived, the officer witnessed the assault and fired their guns through the glass windows to get into the store.

A warrant stated officers gave Piquet commands before shooting him.

Once shot, both officers began rendering aid to Turner and Piquet.

An autopsy of Piquet showed he took five gunshots to his body including his head, torso and arms. He was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m.

However, the medical examiner said the unit was not called to the scene for another five hours until 8:33 a.m.

The store clerk was seriously injured but conscious when police entered the store.

While Turner did not lose her life, she suffered serious injuries.