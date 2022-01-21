Durham man busted for insurance fraud for lying about date of accident by 2 days, NCDOI says

Samuel Stacy Whitlock-Macrae (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was charged with insurance fraud for lying about the date of an accident he was in by two days, the Department of Insurance said.

Samuel Stacy Whitlock-Macrae, 52, was accused of providing false information on a claim with Progressive Insurance. According to a news release, he told the company the accident he was in happened on Sept. 22, 2021. It actually happened two days later on Sept. 24 at a time when his policy had lapsed.

Whitlock-Macrae was arrested on Jan. 14 by Raleigh police on an unrelated charge.

He was then served with the insurance fraud charge, NCDOI said.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

