Durham man busted with ‘Gray Death’ drugs after 120 mph chase on I-95, Nash County sheriff says

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was nabbed after a high-speed chase on Interstate 95 with enough “Gray Death” opiates to charge him with trafficking the drugs, Nash County deputies said Friday.

The bust happened Wednesday just before 4:10 p.m. as a traffic stop for a driving violation along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 142 mile marker, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver initially stopped at a nearby rest area, but took off and hit speeds of 120 mph during a chase on I-95 before taking the U.S. 64 west exit, the news release said.

The suspect, called a “career criminal” in the news release, then stopped his vehicle and surrendered to deputies.

“Deputies returned to the parking lot of the rest area and found a plastic bag containing 24 grams of narcotics believed to be known as ‘Gray Death’ that was thrown out by the suspect,” the news release said.

Desmond Nayquan King, 26, of University Drive in Durham was charged in the case, according to deputies.

“The product with the street name ‘Gray Death’ is reported to be an illicit opioid combination of powerful and dangerous drugs that have led to several fatal overdoses in the U.S.,” the news release said.

King has “an extensive criminal history,” according to authorities.

“During his short criminal career, he has been charged over 50 times with various drug, weapons, robbery and even first degree murder charges,” the news release said.

King was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin/opiates, speeding to elude arrest and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He is being held on an $800,000 bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

“These are the types of criminals that our agency has focused on getting off the streets,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said in the release.

More headlines from CBS17.com: