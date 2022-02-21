Durham man can open seafood market he’s dreamed of for decades after $235K lottery win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man said he can fulfil his dream of opening a seafood market after winning more than $235,000 in the North Carolina lottery, a release said Monday.

Gordell Waller, of Durham, said he’s wanted to open a seafood market for 30 years. Winning half of a $470,978 Cash 5 jackpot will allow him to do just that, he told the NC Education Lottery.

“I’m from the coast originally and I love seafood,” Waller said. “I’ve wanted to open up my own seafood market for years.”

Waller bought the ticket from the Bull Market on Guess Road in Durham. He said he’s been using the winning set of numbers for eight years.

Waller said he asked his wife to check their tickets the morning after Thursday’s drawing. He was at work when she called him, telling him to come home immediately, the release said.

“I cried tears of joy. I was elated,” he said. Waller added that his wife screamed and “she hasn’t stopped yet.”

Waller claimed his prize on Friday. He took home $167,222 after tax withholdings, the lottery said.

The other winning ticket was purchased at the Smoker’s Depot on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize, the release said.

Ticket sales from Cash 5 and other lottery games help raise more than $900 million a year for education in North Carolina, the release said.