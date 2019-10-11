Durham man charged after deputies recover drugs and stolen guns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Sheriff’s Office says drugs and stolen guns were recovered from a man’s house as part of a joint investigation with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

According to a news release, Eric Lamont Perry, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to sell and distribute MDMA, possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, methamphetamine and Schedule IV narcotics.

Deputies served a search warrant at Perry’s home after receiving a tip from NCDPS indicating he was the subject of an investigation into the delivery of drugs to multiple prisons in the state.

After receiving the information from DPS investigators, the sheriff’s office opened a separate investigation and developed probable cause to request a search warrant for Perry’s home located at 842 Ember Drive in Durham.

The search warrant was executed on Thursday. Inside the home, investigators found almost 400 strips of Suboxone, over 500 tabs of “Molly,” approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as two stolen firearms and a large amount of currency.

Deputies describe Perry as someone with a long criminal history across multiple states. He was booked into the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now