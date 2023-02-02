DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing.

Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Tuesday in the deadly shooting of a man in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street on the afternoon of Aug. 17.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:59 p.m. at Cornwallis Road Apartments. They found a man shot who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified on Aug. 18 as 21-year-old Derek Ortiz of Cary.

A woman was also shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Dunston is currently being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.