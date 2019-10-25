Durham man charged in connection with June shooting that left man dead inside SUV

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was arrested in Havelock on Thursday and charged in connection with a June murder, Durham police announced Friday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (Wilmington) arrested Elvin Fernando Lara, 28, on a murder charge.

Lara is accused o killing Marco Antonio Estrada-Sandoval, 42, on June 24, in the 1000-block of E. Geer Street.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting that morning around 9 and found Estrada-Sandoval dead inside a Dodge Durango SUV.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now