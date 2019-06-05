Durham man charged in hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

William Swain (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man turned himself in over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian, Durham police said Wednesday.

William Swain, 35, turned himself in to investigators on June 1 in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred earlier that day, police said. Charges were filed on Tuesday.

Swain is charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury after police say he hit a 31-year-old Connecticut man with his tractor-trailer on June 1 around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500-block of S. Miami Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses said the victim "darted into traffic before being struck." Witnesses also told police that the truck that hit the man stopped a short distance after the collision before driving off heading south on S. Miami Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Wednesday that the man is recovering from his injuries.

Swain turned himself in at the magistrate's office on Wednesday morning and was given a $5,000 bond. Police did not say if he posted bond or not.

