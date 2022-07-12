DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a man is now charged in Sunday’s hit-and-run with a bicyclist.

33-year-old Omari Newsome, of Durham, is charged with felony hit and run with serious injuries, felony conspiracy, driving while license suspended, failure to reduce speed and failure to stop at a steady red light.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police say Newsome struck a bicyclist in a gray or silver 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta on the 2300 block of Guess Road.

He was seen pulling the bike out of the vehicle’s front-end and then left the scene, according to reports.

(Durham Police Department)

(Durham Police Department)

Officers say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No further information on that person’s condition has been released.

The department has obtained a warrant for Newsome’s arrest, and police tell CBS 17 he is not yet in custody.

Anyone who may have information on this crash, is asked to contact Investigator J. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.