Durham man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in August, Durham police said Tuesday.

Z’Yon Person was shot and killed while riding in a car on August 18 near the intersection of North Duke and Leon streets.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Zyon Person

An 8-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his arm during the incident. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries and released.

Nathaniel “Lil Tony” Davenport Jr. was charged Tuesday at the Durham County Jail, where he was already being held on charges from a prior domestic violence case.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Durham Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the FBI’s Raleigh Durham Safe Streets Task Force, which includes task force officers from the Durham Police Department and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to announce an arrest in the case of yet another senseless act of violence… in this incident, taking the innocent life of 9-year-old Z’Yon Person. The arrest is the result of relentless hard work by members of the Durham Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force. Our officers and investigators, with support from concerned and engaged community members, will continue the fight against gun violence in our city,” said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Davenport is charged with:

First-degree murder

Felony conspiracy to commit murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Five counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury

Three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.