DUURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a five year old was shot and killed in Durham Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported on Wednesday that a 15-year-old girl and what police initially reported as a 4-year-old girl were shot in the 400 block of North Guthrie Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police later determined the younger girl was five years old. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Brian Deshan Luster, 42, of Durham, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in the Durham County Jail with no bond.