Durham man charged with killing child who was in his care, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with the death of a little girl who was in his care on Friday, Durham police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Durham officers went to the 2600 block of Mansfield Avenue for a call about a possible cardiac arrest.

When officers got the area, they performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived, police said.

Jakeyz Tyshun Giles

The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Jakeyz Tyshun Giles, 22, of Durham was arrested and charged him with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Giles was placed behind bars in Durham County Jail without bond, police said.

Investigators told police that Giles was caring for the girl when the abuse happened.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.