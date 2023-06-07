DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is charged with murder three weeks after a woman was shot to death, police say.

Durham police on Wednesday said 29-year-old McLandra Dale Roper Jr. was being held in the Durham County Jail.

Police charged him in connection with the shooting death of Shanell Nicole Alston on May 17.

Authorities say they found her at about 10:15 p.m. that night on Glasson Street with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Roper also is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary from a separate case, and was served with pending warrants from 2022 for carrying a concealed gun and three traffic-related charges.

Roper is being held without bond on the murder charge and received a $500,000 secured bond for the robbery-related charge.