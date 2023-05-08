DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have made an arrest in the killing of a Roguemont man on April 16.

Marcus Dontae Carpenter, 32, of Durham, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Daryl Paige, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16, officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Clarendon Street, police said.

They found Paige and another person shot. Paramedics responded and transported one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Paige was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator Sokal at (919) 560-4400, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.