Durham man charged with murdering roommate wanted officer to shoot him, report says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who was shot by an off-duty officer wanted police to shoot him amid a confrontation that left a second man dead, a report from Durham police says.

The report from Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis details the incidents of May 1 at Emerald Forest Apartment.

The report states Durham Officer C.T. Strickland had finished his shift as a recruiter for the police department when and had returned home to the apartment complex around 5 p.m.

Strickland was wearing what the report describes as a “Class D uniform” – which consists of a polo shirt with a Durham Police Department patch embroidered on the front, cargo pants, and a belt with a badge attached.

He was not wearing a body camera at the time as the report states Strickland was off duty and not expecting to perform any police duties.

As he arrived at the complex, he heard gunshots. Strickland followed the sound to an apartment building where he saw a man lying on the second story breezeway. A man was standing over the man on the ground, the report states.

The man who was standing, idenfitied as 27-year-old Wesley Watkins, went into a nearby apartment but quickly came back out on the breezeway.

At this point, Stickland drew his service weapon and ordered both men to come downstairs and get on the ground.

Both men complied, the report says.

But Watkins suddenly stood up and charged Strickland.

The off-duty officer fired his gun twice – hitting Watkins at least once in the abdomen.

Strickland called for medical help and Watkins was transported to the hospital.

The second man, 29-year-old Daniel Pressley, died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Pressley and Watkins lived together at the apartment complex.

The two had been arguing over money before the shooting. Watkins admitted to shooting Pressley, the report says.

Watkins told investigators he recognized Strickland as being an officer and “had wanted the officer to kill him,” the report says.

Watkins is charged with murder in Pressely’s death. He remains hospitalized.

A search warrant was executed on the men’s apartment and several firearms were seized.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Strickland is assigned to administrative duties as the department performs its own investigation into the shooting.