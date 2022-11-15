DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is in custody on an armed-robbery charge after authorities said he brandished a gun while stealing two cases of beer from a convenience store.

Deputies said the incident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday when 36-year-old Joe Junior Hall grabbed two cases of beer at the Circle K on U.S. Route 70 in Durham County and began to leave without paying.

When the clerk confronted Hall, he pulled a firearm before driving away in a silver Chevrolet Trail Blazer that was missing a right front hubcap, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s investigators identified him from surveillance video, spotted the vehicle at his home, and arrested him Monday.

“Threatening a store clerk’s life over a couple of cases of beer is inexcusable,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

Hall is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the county’s detention center under a $300,000 secured bond.