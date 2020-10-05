Durham man charged with robbing bank, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged a man they say robbed a bank Monday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred at SunTrust Bank at 200 N. Magnum St. around 9:30 a.m.

Mark Glenn Foster, 61, was arrested and charged with one count of common-law robbery.

Foster was reported wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was seen, police say.

Police say Foster fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers found him a short time later on Corcoran Street in downtown Durham.

The money police say Foster stole was recovered. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $5,000 bond.