Durham man charged with robbing bank, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged a man they say robbed a bank Monday morning.
Police say the robbery occurred at SunTrust Bank at 200 N. Magnum St. around 9:30 a.m.
Mark Glenn Foster, 61, was arrested and charged with one count of common-law robbery.
Foster was reported wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was seen, police say.
Police say Foster fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers found him a short time later on Corcoran Street in downtown Durham.
The money police say Foster stole was recovered. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
- ‘Stressful, but successful’ – Raleigh bar describes reopening under governor’s executive order
- Man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children
- Pumpkins are officially “in season” at Millstone Creek Orchards
- NC Senate candidate Cal Cunningham drops out of virtual town hall amid sexting scandal
- Classroom 911 : Put a stop to distracted, fidgety learners
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now