Durham man charged with robbing bank, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged a man they say robbed a bank Monday morning.

Police say the robbery occurred at SunTrust Bank at 200 N. Magnum St. around 9:30 a.m.

Mark Glenn Foster, 61, was arrested and charged with one count of common-law robbery.

Foster was reported wearing a white mask and a blue hoodie entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. No weapon was seen, police say.

Police say Foster fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers found him a short time later on Corcoran Street in downtown Durham.

The money police say Foster stole was recovered. He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories