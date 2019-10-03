Durham man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl he met on Instagram

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is behind bars and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the back of his SUV at The Streets at Southpoint, according to court documents.

Keshawn Brown, 19, faces charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, a Durham County arrest warrant shows.

According to a search warrant for Brown’s 2007 Nissan Murano, Brown and the teen girl met on Instagram and agreed to meet in person at Southpoint on Sept. 28.

“After walking around for a while, they went out to Mr. Brown’s vehicle in the parking lot,” the search warrant says. “According to the victim, while in the back seat of Mr. Brown’s vehicle, Mr. Brown forced himself on top of her…”

The victim told police that Brown forced her to perform a sex act and that none of the sexual acts that occurred between her and the suspect were consensual.

Brown and the victim were found by police. The suspect told a Durham police officer that the acts were consensual and that “he thought the victim was [17]. He learned she was [14] after the sex acts,” according to the warrant.

The victim went to the hospital for a sexual assault kit to be collected.

Brown was arrested the next day. He is being held in the Durham County Detention Facility under a $250,000 secured bond.

