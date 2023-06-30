DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Durham man of breaking into two homes in broad daylight and stealing $15,000 worth of items including electronics and jewelry.
Durham police on Friday say 45-year-old Donyell Lofton faces two charges of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
Police said he broke into a home on Yancey Street on June 12 and a home on Whitley Drive nine days later. Both break-ins took place at around 11 a.m. on those days, police say.
Police say they took Lofton into custody Wednesday. He received a secured bond of $5,000.