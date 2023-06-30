DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Durham man of breaking into two homes in broad daylight and stealing $15,000 worth of items including electronics and jewelry.

Durham police on Friday say 45-year-old Donyell Lofton faces two charges of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

This photo provided by the Durham Police Department shows items recovered from two home break-ins this month. Donyell Lofton, 45, is accused in those break-ins, police say. (Photo credit: Durham Police Department) This photo provided by the Durham Police Department shows items recovered from two home break-ins this month. Donyell Lofton, 45, is accused in those break-ins, police say. (Photo credit: Durham Police Department)

Police said he broke into a home on Yancey Street on June 12 and a home on Whitley Drive nine days later. Both break-ins took place at around 11 a.m. on those days, police say.

Police say they took Lofton into custody Wednesday. He received a secured bond of $5,000.