DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday.

On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In another incident during the morning on Oct. 18, officers received a call about a larceny in progress in the 1600 block of West Knox Street, just north of Duke East Campus. After officers arrived, they found a truck backed up to the site with lumber in the truck’s bed. Santiago was arrested and charged with attempted felony larceny.

On Oct. 20, police said Santiago was in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. Officers found two handguns during the stop. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Durham earlier this year. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Santiago has court dates for Nov. 8 and 16 and Dec. 6.