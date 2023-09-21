GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A jury convicted a Durham man on multiple drug trafficking and illegal firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of North Carolina announced Thursday.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Shay Neil John was charged with the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute para-fluorofentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

Possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Unlawful possession of a machine gun

Felon in possession of a firearm

These indictments stemmed from an incident that occurred in Durham County on Dec. 13, 2020, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted John on all counts on Thursday after a three-day trial. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a 3-to-5-year term of supervised release, prosecutors said.

John’s sentencing is set for Dec. 12.