DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re learning about new advancements in the battle against Alzheimer’s and a Durham man who is being awarded for his work to lead that fight despite his diagnosis.

Jay Reinstein (Alzheimer’s Association)

Jay Reinstein was recently awarded the Alzheimer’s Association’s national advocate of the year for his advocacy work at the state capitol and in Washington D.C.

He was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 and he said he’s still in the early stages. He is refusing to let the disease define his life.

“My life is not just Alzheimer’s. I like watching sports, I like going out and walking, I like being with people,” Reinstein said.

Reinstein’s big focus right now is the fight to gain access to a new experimental drug that would slow the progression of the disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the drug accelerated approval, but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services denied a request to cover the cost nationally, saying in a statement that the request didn’t meet the “reasonable and necessary” standard.

“People like me and people around this country can’t afford the $26,000 a year,” Reinstein said.

CMS says it will reconsider the request if new evidence is presented.

