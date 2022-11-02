DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr.

Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them that someone with a gunshot wound walked into a hospital. When they arrived, they learned Spears was in surgery. He died Tuesday, police said.

Officers have yet to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.