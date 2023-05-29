DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — This Durham man did not throw away his shot — and won $1 million on a Hamilton scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials on Monday identified Alfred Anthony as the third millionaire from the game.

He bought his $10 ticket at the Foust Corner Market at 509 E. Center St. in Mebane.

Anthony chose the lump-sum payout of $600,000, claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $427,503 after taxes were withheld.

Anthony became the third person to claim a $1 million prize in the Hamilton game that debuted in September 2022. One has yet to be claimed.