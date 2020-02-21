Durham man faces murder charge after man dies following argument, shooting on Holloway Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning on Holloway Street, according to a news release.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Holloway Street near Raynor Street.

According to police, a witness flagged officers down in the area and told them a man had been shot. According to police, the victim, now identified as 51-year-old Benjamin Keith Smith, of Durham, and the suspect, Taki D. Farley, 22, of Durham, were seen in an argument in the 1700-block of Holloway Street before one shot was fired.

Officers found Smith in a nearby parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Responding officers were able to find Farley and take him into custody following a short chase.

According to police, Farley is a convicted felon and was found in possession of a handgun. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle in an unrelated car theft that happened earlier in the morning on Chautauqua Street.

Farley is being held at the Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

