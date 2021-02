DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is accused of shooting a 34-year-old woman to death early Tuesday, police said.

Durham officers were called to a home in the 2300-block of Huron Street around 8:15 a.m. where they found the body of a woman.

Police said Katherine Bruno had been shot to death. Police said the shooting was not random.

Dominique Lamont Arrington, 32, of Durham, was charged with one count of murder in Bruno’s killing, police said.

He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.