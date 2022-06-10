DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just off of I-85 in Durham at the Refuel on Guess Road, a Durham man lucked out being the proud owner of a top-winning lottery ticket.

Jose Ortez stopped in for a $10 scratch off, which just so happened to turn into a $500,000 prize. It was one of a new series of scratch-offs introduced by the NC Education Lottery in March called “Cashword.”

Ortez is the first to claim one of three $500,000 prizes from these scratch-offs.

Ortez took home $325,050 from lottery headquarters on Thursday, once state and federal tax withholdings claimed nearly $175,000 from the total take-home prize.