DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Before he leaves the country, Justin long is making sure he has the essentials for his trip.

“It has been a process. I don’t know how many trips to Walmart I’ve made in the past week,” he said.

However, he’s making sure he’s prepared emotionally and mentally.

“Emotionally it is difficult. This is not the first time I’ve left home. I had been living in Central Europe for the past two almost two and a half years,” Long said.

Long is a full-time missionary with the World Missions Ministries of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

This was his last weekend home in Durham before flying out to Hungary.

Hungary shares a border with Ukraine, which is in the midst of an intense conflict with Russia.

“We’re handing out supplies. Anything from canned food and water to blankets, clothing, whatever we can get our hands on. We are just taking to these places and distributing them to the refugees that have already made it into Hungary,” Long explained.

He will join fellow missionaries in Hungary who are helping provide aid to Ukrainian refugees there.

“I always knew that I would be arriving back but not under these circumstances,” Long said.

“The church will always need to be the hands and the feet. Helping whoever we can. Today it is Ukrainians. Tomorrow it may be someone else,” he added.

Long said his flight leaves Sunday and is set to land in Hungary Monday.