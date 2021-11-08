Durham man found dead after his body washes ashore at Outer Banks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who was vacationing at the Outer Banks was found dead Monday, officials said.

The body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, was found Monday morning at Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to a news release from the U.S. Park Service.

Miller’s body washed up at the north end of the South Core Banks, the news release said.

Miller had been staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, which is a group of cabins within the park that can only be reached by boat.

The cause of death is unknown, officials said.

U.S. Park Rangers and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office have started an investigation into Miller’s death.