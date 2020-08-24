Durham man found dead in Cape Fear River, foul play suspected, deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The body recovered Saturday from the Cape Fear River near a country club is a Durham man, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

An autopsy performed Monday positively identified the body as 54-year-old Kenneth Ross Covell.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

“The investigation into this case is continuing,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Based on the information received and the circumstances surrounding this case, it is believed that foul play is involved with the death of Covell.”

Covell’s body was found near Riegelwood County Club Golf Course in Columbus County.

A tip last week led deputies to begin a search.

Deputies were told a “possible assault had taken place in Bladen County and a body dumped in the Cape Fear River,” a news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: