DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Durham man after finding him with several types of drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they pulled over a driver who didn’t have his vehicle’s headlights on in the area of North Roxboro Street and Berwyn Avenue.

They said they identified the driver as 21-year-old Tristan Alexander Wright, of Durham.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found heroin, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash and a concealed handgun.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the items they seized.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Wright was arrested and charged with:

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of heroin

Possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Carrying concealed gun

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said he was given a $2,500 secured bond and is currently being held in the Durham County Detention Center.