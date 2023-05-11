DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Durham man after finding him with several types of drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they pulled over a driver who didn’t have his vehicle’s headlights on in the area of North Roxboro Street and Berwyn Avenue.
They said they identified the driver as 21-year-old Tristan Alexander Wright, of Durham.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found heroin, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash and a concealed handgun.
The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the items they seized.
Wright was arrested and charged with:
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of Schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Possession of Schedule II controlled substance
- Carrying concealed gun
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Deputies said he was given a $2,500 secured bond and is currently being held in the Durham County Detention Center.