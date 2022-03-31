DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 60-year-old Durham man faces human trafficking charges following what police said was a “long-term investigation.”

Chester Fletcher Wallace was arrested Wednesday by the Durham Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division – Special Victims Unit.

Police said Wallace was charged with three counts of human trafficking and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Wallace is currently in the Durham County Jail under a $10 million bond.

Durham police said the victims are all adult females and they have been offered continued resources, according to investigators.

More charges could be filed, police said.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator Armstrong at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

If you or anyone you know are a victim of human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text to 233733.