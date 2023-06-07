DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who was killed in a Thursday shooting has been identified.

Turahn Bey, 28, of Durham, was killed in a shooting in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street.

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday and found two men shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Bey was later pronounced dead there.

This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Smith at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.