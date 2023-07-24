DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning has been identified, Durham police said.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded after police received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Holloway Street.

After arriving, they found 28-year-old Brandon Lamar Wiggins, of Durham, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The area between North Hyde Park Avenue and Spruce Street was closed for about 12 hours, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.