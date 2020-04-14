Live Now
Durham man in serious condition after being shot ‘several times’, police say

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say a man was shot “several times” while walking on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. when a man was walking down Wabash Street before being shot multiple times.

Police are listing the man in serious condition.

There is no word on suspects or what led up to the shooting.

