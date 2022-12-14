DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Jesse Lopez, the man representing Durham, was eliminated in SURVIVOR’s final four fire-making challenge Wednesday.

Lopez, 30, is a survey methodologist with a Ph.D. in political science from Duke University.

He faced off against Mike Gabler in the renowned fire-making challenge to advance to the game’s final three.

Fire-making is chosen by the individual immunity winner of the four remaining castaways. He or she is safe and chooses one other safe person. The two unsafe players face off to see who can light a fire on a small table out of brush and twig to snap a rope and raise a flag. Whoever does so first, advances to the final three.

Gabler set a SURVIVOR record by raising his flag in four minutes and nine seconds.

Lopez will now join the SURVIVOR jury, the players voted out post-merge, to help choose the $1 million winner.

Gabler, final four individual immunity winner Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight are up for the Season 43 prize.