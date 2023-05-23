DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is facing several charges after police said he recently robbed three gas stations.

Davonte Little, 32, of Durham was arrested last week at the intersection of Eva and Elm Streets, according to a Tuesday news release from the Durham Police Department.

Little was involved in armed robberies of two Circle K gas stations and a Shell gas station, police said.

CBS 17 asked police when and where the robberies took place, but CBS 17 has not heard back.

Little was charged with three counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Little was still being held in the Durham County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Police said the Durham Police Department Robbery Unit arrested Little on Thursday.