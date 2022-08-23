RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game.
The 22-year-old HVAC installer stopped at the University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham to pick up some quarters for the laundromat.
He added a $5 lottery ticket and it wound up being worth the game’s top jackpot.
“I was in disbelief,” Garcia said. “I kept seeing zeros.”
He picked up his winnings Monday, taking home $177,526 after taxes were withheld.
He has a 6-month-old daughter and is going to put the winnings toward a house for his family.
“This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home,” he said.
There are two $250,000 prizes that have not yet been claimed.