RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Juan Garcia is the latest $250,000 winner in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off game.

The 22-year-old HVAC installer stopped at the University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham to pick up some quarters for the laundromat.

He added a $5 lottery ticket and it wound up being worth the game’s top jackpot.

“I was in disbelief,” Garcia said. “I kept seeing zeros.”

He picked up his winnings Monday, taking home $177,526 after taxes were withheld.

He has a 6-month-old daughter and is going to put the winnings toward a house for his family.

“This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home,” he said.

There are two $250,000 prizes that have not yet been claimed.