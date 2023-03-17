DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who has been charged with fraud after a woman exposed him for being a fake lawyer remains at-large, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The woman said she hired Johnny Carroll Clifton Jr., 52, who attempted to swindle money from “clients” and prove he was a licensed attorney.

Johnny Carroll Clifton Jr. (Durham County Sheriff’s Office).

The woman said she met with Clifton Jr. in a proclaimed office and was presented with convincing legal paperwork.

However, during their sessions, the woman said she became suspicious of documents Clifton Jr. was preparing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When questioned, Mr. Clifton ceased communicating with her. It was at this time that she called the Durham County Sheriff’s Office,” it said.

The investigation into Clifton Jr. even reached the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and North Carolina State Bar Ethics Department. Both worked to determine he was not a licensed attorney, the sheriff’s office said.

“At the beginning of March, an arrest warrant was obtained for Johnny Clifton Jr. on charges of felony obtaining property by false pretense and practicing law without a license.”

If you have information about his whereabouts or this case, please contact Detective T. Boone at 919-560-0880. A last-known location is not known.