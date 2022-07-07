DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A quick snack run turned into a major win for one Durham man.

Anthony Gale won Saturday’s $160,543 jackpot after picking up a Cash 5 ticket at the Beaver Pond Family Fare on Roxboro Road in Durham, according to a release.

Gale said he was craving some snacks while tidying up his house and binge-watching the final episodes of season 4 of “Stranger Things,” so he hit pause and ran out to get some food.

He also said he picked up a $1 Quick Pick ticket before heading home.

That ticket turned into a lucky win on Sunday, when Gale checked his numbers on the lottery website.

What he found was so surprising, he said he kept refreshing the page.

“I kept checking it to make sure I was reading it right and not imagining it,” he said. “It feels good! The win came at a very good time.”

Gale, a graphic artist, picked up his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After federal and tax withholdings, he took home $114,002, according to a release.

He said he can “breathe easier” now and plans to use his prize to pay off some medical bills.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $177,000.