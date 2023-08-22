DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was sentenced to six to eight years in prison after pleading guilty on Aug. 14 to two counts of attempted statutory rape, according to Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry.

Jorge Martinez Flores pled guilty for the two charges, which are Class C felonies. The DA said the offenses happened in 2004 and both survivors were 15 years old at the time and knew each other.

Flores was around 25 years old at the time of the crimes and was familiar with the survivors’ families.

The DA said the first assault happened after Flores picked up the victim from school and took her to a restaurant where he gave her alcohol. The DA said Flores then took her to a hotel and had sexual intercourse with her.

The assault was later reported to law enforcement and Flores was charged with statutory rape in 2004.

In the second assault, the DA said Flores picked up the victim from school and took her to his house where he had sexual intercourse with her. While the offense happened in 2004, it was reported in 2023.

The DA said sexual assault kits were not completed in either case.

After the crimes happened, Flores fled Durham County, according to the DA. Earlier this year, he was arrested in Durham on new drug charges and the DA’s office was able to reopen the first statutory rape case.

The survivor in the second case learned Flores was being prosecuted for the first statutory rape and came to the DA’s office in June 2023 to report her assault for the first time. Flores was then charged in connection with that case.

“I’m so happy that I’m here 20 years later. For my healing process, I needed to speak up,” said the second survivor to the judge during Flores’ guilty plea.

Flores, now 43, will spend a minimum of over six years to a maximum of over eight years in prison. The DA said his sentence will be followed by five years of supervision. Flores was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years and to never have contact with the victims.

The DA said sentences are based on the offense class and the defendant’s prior record level, ranging from Level 1 to Level 6. Flores had a prior record level of two, according to the DA.

For those experiencing sexual assault, domestic violence, or human trafficking, the Durham Crisis Response Center help line is free, confidential, and available 24/7. Call 919-403-6562 for assistance in English and 919-519-3735 for Spanish.