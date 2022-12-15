This photo from March 16, 2020, shows police tape roping off the Durham apartment where Rebecca Baldwin was found dead.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say.

Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded guilty in Superior Court to felony charges of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Rebecca Baldwin and child abuse inflicting serious injury.

He received a sentence Wednesday of between 15 and 19 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Assistant DA Blake Norman said in court that between March 13-15, 2020, Poe repeatedly hit Baldwin with sticks and fists before telling police March 15 that he killed her.

Norman said police found her body at a Commerce Street apartment. He was arrested March 16.

Norman said the children suffered mental harm because they not only witnessed the assault on Baldwin, but Poe made them take part in it.

The DA’s office says the trauma the children could suffer by testifying in a trial factored into the decision to resolve the case via a plea deal.

“Ms. Baldwin’s death and the circumstances surrounding it are horrible tragedies,” DA Satana Deberry said. “I am reminded just how common, yet too often overlooked, domestic violence is in our community. The holiday season can pose heightened risks for domestic violence due to stress, financial pressures, time at home, and alcohol use. I want to remind all survivors in our community that you are not alone and help is available.”