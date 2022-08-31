DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – SURVIVOR makes its return to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for its 43rd season.

Eighteen castaways will put their physical, social and mental skills to the test as they compete for a $1 million prize. Among those 18 is a Durham man.

30-year-old Jesse Lopez is originally from Venice, California but now calls Durham home. Lopez is a survey methodologist with a Ph.D. in political science from Duke University.

Lopez joined a gang as a teenager before committing to a better life. Lopez got his high school GED while in juvenile hall, went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in California before landing at Duke.

He says it’s his experience as a gang member that may help him on Survivor 43.

“Being gang affiliated, you have to stay on your toes. You have to just develop a level of street smarts, you have to be able to read a room,” Lopez said.

The contestant also hopes his years spent studying how people vote could help keep him from getting voted off the island.

Like many times over his life, Lopez knows he will have hard days and moments of self-doubt.

“If I’m not afraid, I don’t think I’m in the right spot,” Lopez said.

This season marks 22 years of Survivor. The premiere of season 43 will be the CBS Original series’ 621st episode.

The 18 castaways will be divided into three tribes of six. Food will be scarce with little rewards and supplies. Difficult decisions will need to be made and strategies will have to adjust.

“I think in life, I’ve been incredibly lucky but I’ve also been able to turn that luck and do something with it. So I think if I see an opportunity out here, if I get lucky out there, I’m gonna know how to go all the way with it,” Lopez said.

The two-hour season premier starts at 8 p.m., Sept. 21 on CBS 17.