DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander, according to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.

The Durham County Superior Court sentenced Hakeem Hubbard to 19-to-24 years, according to the release.

The case goes back to the Christmas Eve 2016 death of 22-year-old Usha Chatman, an innocent bystander who was shot and killed at the Rochelle Manor Apartments in Durham.

Durham police said the shooting was in retaliation to another shooting that happened earlier the same day in Durham.

They said Chatman was not involved in either shooting, and was an innocent bystander who was shot while he was inside a car.

“While nothing will bring Usha Chatman back, I hope that justice being served helps to bring closure to his family and friends,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.

