Durham man shot in face during overnight chase, expected to survive

The intersection of Holloway and Alston Avenue where a Durham man was grazed in the face by a bullet Sunday morning (Crystal Price).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was grazed in the face by a bullet after he told local police he noticed multiple cars behind him begin following him and then opening fire.

Durham police said a man in his 30s was driving at the intersection of Holloway and Alston Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday when he said two cars behind him began shooting at him for a couple blocks.

One bullet grazed the side of his face, giving the 33-year-old minor injuries.

Officers did not say how the victim got away or if they had any leads on suspects. An investigation remains underway.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.