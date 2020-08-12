Durham man shot in the back, seriously injured; 1 arrested, charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police quickly made an arrest following a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2400-block of Nebo Street at 9:02 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

Ronnell Canion (Durham County Jail)

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

During the course of the investigation, investigators determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 3000-block of E. Weaver Street and the victim had driven himself to Nebo Street to try to find help.

Police have arrested and charged Ronnell Davone Canion, 25, of Durham, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Canion is being held in the Durham County Jail under $150,000 secured bond.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, police said.

This shooting was at least the fifth in the city since Monday morning. Three people were murdered on Monday and there was at least one other shooting in Durham on Main Street on Tuesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: