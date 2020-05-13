Durham man shot, killed while trying to stop armed robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a 31-year-old man was killed on May 10 after trying to stop an armed robbery, and investigators are seeking information surrounding his death.

Police say Jose Ivan Garcia Rodriguez was shot on South Alston Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe Garcia Rodriguez was shot during an attempted armed robbery of a vehicle, according to investigators.

Garcia Rodriguez attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect shot him, based on a preliminary investigation.

The suspect was last seen running south on South Alston Avenue.

The suspect was described as a black male between 18 and 20 years old. He was approximately six feet tall, slim and had a medium brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.