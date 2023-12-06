DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Durham on Wednesday night, Durham police said.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive just before 8 p.m. for a call about a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found one man who had been shot. EMS took the victim to a local hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.