Durham man shot while driving, crashes truck into house

A truck struck a house in Durham just after midnight. CBS 17’s Crystal Price reports the driver of the vehicle was shot, causing him to hit the house. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have confirmed that a man was shot while driving a pickup truck just after midnight, causing him to crash into a house.

It happened in the 700 block of Hyde Park Avenue near the intersection of Hyde Park and Liberty Street.

Initial reports from police said it appeared the victim was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Durham police have no word yet on what led up to the shooting and are currently investigating.

Additionally, the family whose house was hit by the victim’s truck said they felt, and heard, a loud a bang when the truck struck their dwelling. However, they did not hear any gun shots. No one who lives in the house was hurt.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Crystal Price contributed to this story.